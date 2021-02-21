February 20-21, 2021
Having played to sold-out crowds across the U.S. and abroad, ABBAFAB is a stunning tribute to the music of ABBA! This multimedia production is a tribute to some of the greatest music produced in the 70’s and 80’s including monster hits such as “Waterloo,” “Fernando,” “Honey Honey,” “Dancing Queen” and countless others. From ABBA’s earliest hits to Mamma Mia, ABBAFAB will take you on a technicolor journey that is unmatched. ABBA’s record breaking string of hits has stood the test of time and continues to thrill audiences of all ages. With vocals and musicianship that are second to none, the ABBAFAB vibe is infectious! ABBA fans love it and new ABBA fans are created at every show. There’s no generation gap here, so let’s ALL party like it’s 1979!