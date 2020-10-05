This five-night streaming event, which was filmed in Nashville, TN in July, will kick off on October 9, and see the band perform their new album Wake Up, Sunshine in its entirety for the very first time. Setlists for the remaining four shows in the series will be curated by each band member. Presale tickets for all five shows are available Sept 28-Sept 30 at Noon exclusively through All Time Low’s fan club. General tickets go on sale at Noon on Wednesday, September 30 at the ticket link in this event. Exclusive merch will be available to fans who purchase tickets to all five shows.
BASEMENT NOISE CONCERT SERIES October 09, 2020 - Wake Up, Sunshine Full Album Show October 23, 2020 - Rian’s Choice Set November 13, 2020 - Zack’s Choice Set December 04, 2020 - Alex’s Choice Set December 18, 2020 - Jack’s Choice Set