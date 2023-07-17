Franklin Field and the Milwaukee Milkmen will host the American Association All-Star Game on July 18, 2023. The American Association’s top talent take the field for a 6:35pm game.
In addition to the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game, the two-day event will kickoff on Monday, July 17th featuring a beer festival, golf outing at Luxe Golf Bays, live music, and a variety of kids activities around the Ballpark Commons campus.
“Hosting the American Association All-Star Game is a huge honor -- we’re grateful to the owners and our commissioner for this great opportunity,” said Milwaukee Milkmen owner Mike Zimmerman. "Our fans will welcome the best players in our league, showcasing their talents in the All-Star Game, Home Run Derby -- even a little golf. The entire Milwaukee Milkmen organization is excited about this big event as it’s an opportunity to showcase the entire Ballpark Commons development and the great city of Franklin."
