Price: Free —Free- suggested $5 donation
'Tis the season! Get into the holiday spirit and experience An Enchanted Christmas at the Cedarburg Art Museum from November 26 through December 17 as a part of A Cedarburg Christmas. Do you remember, as a kid, going downtown to see all the decorations? This Holiday Season, the art museum strives to re-create that magical feeling with An Enchanted Christmas.
Stop by during museum hours to see the unique exhibitions and shop merry finds and local art in our gift shop!
https://www.cedarburg.org/events/details/an-enchanted-christmas-17913