enchanted120921

'Tis the season! Get into the holiday spirit and experience An Enchanted Christmas at the Cedarburg Art Museum from November 26 through December 17 as a part of A Cedarburg Christmas. Do you remember, as a kid, going downtown to see all the decorations? This Holiday Season, the art museum strives to re-create that magical feeling with An Enchanted Christmas. ​ Stop by during museum hours to see the unique exhibitions and shop merry finds and local art in our gift shop! ​ Museum Hours Thursday through Sunday 12 PM - 4 PM ​ Extended Holiday Hours for Festive Fridays Friday Evenings, 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM November 26 through December 17 ​ The museum will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Years Eve, and New Years Day.

https://www.cedarburgartmuseum.org/an-enchanted-christmas

Recommended for you