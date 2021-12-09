'Tis the season! Get into the holiday spirit and experience An Enchanted Christmas at the Cedarburg Art Museum from November 26 through December 17 as a part of A Cedarburg Christmas. Do you remember, as a kid, going downtown to see all the decorations? This Holiday Season, the art museum strives to re-create that magical feeling with An Enchanted Christmas. Stop by during museum hours to see the unique exhibitions and shop merry finds and local art in our gift shop! Museum Hours Thursday through Sunday 12 PM - 4 PM Extended Holiday Hours for Festive Fridays Friday Evenings, 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM November 26 through December 17 The museum will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Years Eve, and New Years Day.