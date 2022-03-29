Three-time GRAMMY Award nominees The Avett Brothers made mainstream waves with their 2009 major label debut, I And Love And You, which landed at #16 on the Billboard Top 200 & garnered critical acclaim. In 2012, The Carpenter hit #4 on the Billboard Top 200, followed by Magpie And The Dandelion in 2013, which debuted at #5 on Billboard’s Top 200.
In 2016, the band was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame. 2017’s documentary May It Last: A Portrait of The Avett Brothers (co-directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio) chronicles the process of writing 2016’s True Sadness (which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Albums chart, #1 Rock Albums, #3 on the Billboard 200, and scored 2 Grammy noms). The film was released theatrically and on HBO to rave reviews and is now available on DVD/Blu-Ray/VOD.
In 2019, the band released their 10th studio album, Closer Than Together feat. single “High Steppin’” which reached #1 on the Americana Radio Singles Chart. Newest album The Third Gleam (August 2020) debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Americana/Folk Albums chart, #1 Rock Albums, and #1 Vinyl Albums. Single “Victory” hit #1 on the Americana Radio Singles Chart. Also in 2020, The Avett Brothers played 2 sold out drive-in shows at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the span of three months and ended the year on a high note with a livestream of their 17th annual New Year’s Eve concert. An estimated 150,000 fans watched the show, which featured a full-band performance and an impressive lineup of special guests. Coming in 2022: Swept Away – a musical inspired by & featuring the music of The Avett Brothers.
