Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread and possibly severe this afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 82F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 64F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.