Anthony McGill’s and Anna Polonsky’s program celebrates the diversity of the Americas, from the music of pioneering African American composer Florence Price to the Argentinian folk-inspired work of Carlos Guastavino, to Bernstein’s Clarinet Sonata, a synthesis of mid-20th century classical styles with jazz and Latin music, and finally to the music of contemporary African American composer (and Michigan native) James Lee III. ANTHONY MCGILL, CLARINET ANNA POLONSKY, PIANO JUNE 26, 2020 8PM ET/ 7PM CT/ 6PM MT/ 5PM PT
