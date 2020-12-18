Accompany of Kids (AOK) presents their holiday show, "Once Upon a December." Festive and energetic song and dance performances to holiday classics and new contemporary favorites.
AOK is an audition-only group of young, gifted singers and dancers, and a non-profit organization serving and performing in the Milwaukee area for over 30 years. Our mission is to provide young people the opportunity to gain self-confidence, leadership skills, and grow into productive and successful adults through the use of the arts. Many of our alumni return each year as choreographers.
Limited seating available to the 2pm show in keeping with pandemic precautions and guidelines. Livestreaming tickets available for both the 2pm and 7pm shows.
For more information, visit Accompany of Kids on Facebook or our website: aokwi.org.
Tickets available online at the Germantown PAC website. $15 limited reserved seating for 2pm show, $10 individual/$25 family livestreaming for 2pm & 7pm shows.