Come and "Welcome Christmas" with Accompany of Kids at their holiday shows! AOK bring together traditional holiday melodies, inspired choreography, and contemporary holiday favorites to create a show that will make everyone's heart grow three sizes!
Accompany of Kids, affectionately known as AOK, is a group of young gifted performers, ages 7-18, and a non-profit organization. Enjoyed by audiences for over 30 years and based in Menomonee Falls, AOK performs at Lakefront Festival of the Arts, Polish Fest, Summerfest, Washington and Waukesha County Fairs, Fourth of July parades and celebrations, private and corporate events, and senior living communities.
AOK’s mission is to provide young people the opportunity to gain self-confidence, leadership skills, and grow into productive and successful adults through the use of the performing arts.
Price: $12 - $25
Tickets available online$12 student/seniors, $15 adults Livestream: $10/individual or $25/family