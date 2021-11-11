Our 15th annual Armistice Day event, to reclaim Nov. 11 as a day to promote world peace, not celebrate war.
After a virtual event in 2020, we are happy to invite you to join us at our traditional location, the rotunda of historic Milwaukee City Hall. But you can also watch via Zoom webinar by registering here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YTiGYxCZSOaslge3GZO9kw?fbclid=IwAR3zECaGDDS8ydR1Tz9vf5LxIBS2ejD_HkiDtQQ5gTpBIsXG52vIt9Xnvt0
Speakers: Kathy Kelly.Nominated three times for the Nobel Peace Prize. A founding member of Voices in the Wilderness, co-coordinator of Voices for Creative Nonviolence. Went to Iraq 26 times, remaining in combat zones early in US–Iraq wars. In Afghanistan nearly 30 times working with peace activists.
Clayborn Benson. Founder/director of Wis. Black Historical Society & Museum. He is a photographer, historian, and National Guard veteran whose had a 40-year professional career as a WTMJ-TV photojournalist. He produced an award-winning documentary film, Black Communities.
**Two musical acts -- Frogwater and Harvey Taylor -- will perform.
All welcome. Free public event. Masks required
Price: Free