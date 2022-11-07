16th annual Armistice Day event, reclaiming November 11 as a day to promote peace. It will be an in-person event at Milwaukee City Hall with an option of attending a Zoom webinar. Free, public event. All welcome.
Join us for our 16th annual Armistice Day event, reclaiming November 11 as a day to promote peace. It will be an in-person event at Milwaukee City Hall with an option of attending a Zoom webinar. Use the link below to registerfor the webinar. Let’s celebrate peace, not militarism. Free, public event, family hriendly, all welcome.
Register in advance to partiicpate via Zoom webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_u43i5SL9Sve98hKjXH7TQQ
SPEAKERS:
***Reggie Jackson. Award winning journalist, co-owner of Nurturing Diversity Partners, member of The Redress Movement national research team. Navy veteran, consultant to local, national and international media on race relations.
*** Kelly Denton-Borhaug Professor of Religion, Co-director of Peace and Justice Studies at Moravian University in Pennsylvania, has long been investigating how religion and violence collide in American war-culture and is author of two books on the subject.
“And Then Your Soul Is Gone: Moral Injury and US War Culture”
Music by Frogwater & Harvey Taylor starts at 6:45