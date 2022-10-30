Art After Dark: Trick or Treat October 30th, 2022 4:30pm-7:30pm
Join us for:
• See Stilt Performer @eringarberpearson
• Enter Raffle Give-Away that includes a Kai and Jax Candle Co. Candle gift bag, $25 Triciclo Peru gift card, Pink Umbrella Theater Co Fall Wreaths and Gift Certificates for a free session ($200 value) and Art Intersection MKE swag (T-shirt, Tote, stickers pack, etc.)
• Free Art Activity Kits provided by Artists Working in Education
• Free Glow in the Dark Tattoos provided by Vibez Creative Arts Space
• Face Painting
• and much more…
The intersection of community, public art, film, theater, accessibility/inclusion, partnership, connection and fun!