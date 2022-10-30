Art_after_dark_10302022

Art After Dark: Trick or Treat October 30th, 2022 4:30pm-7:30pm

Join us for:

• See Stilt Performer @eringarberpearson

• Enter Raffle Give-Away that includes a Kai and Jax Candle Co. Candle gift bag, $25 Triciclo Peru gift card, Pink Umbrella Theater Co Fall Wreaths and Gift Certificates for a free session ($200 value) and Art Intersection MKE swag (T-shirt, Tote, stickers pack, etc.)

• Free Art Activity Kits provided by Artists Working in Education

• Free Glow in the Dark Tattoos provided by Vibez Creative Arts Space

• Face Painting

• and much more…

The intersection of community, public art, film, theater, accessibility/inclusion, partnership, connection and fun!

Recommended for you