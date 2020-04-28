Our Milwaukee Art Museum Garden Club is sponsoring a terrific online auction to benefit the Milwaukee Art Museum and ImagineMKE’s Artist Relief Fund. Most items have no expiration date, or expire in 2021. There are over 60 items, including many restaurant gift certificates (no expiration dates!), memberships to local arts and nature-based organizations and other fun experiences. One unique item is $50 restaurant gift certificates where you get to designate the restaurant. This helps not only the Museum, but also your favorite restaurant during these challenging times. Here’s the link to the bidding site: https://one.bidpal.net/artinbloom20/welcome Auction runs from 9 AM on Thursday, April 30th to Wednesday, May 6th at 7 PM.