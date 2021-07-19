July 9 – September 24, 2021
Opening: July 9th, 5:00 -7:30 pm
Gallery Night: July 16th, 5:00 – 8:00 pm
Gallery Day: July 17th, 10:00 – 2:00 pm
The Warehouse presents Art Japan 2021-1921, an exhibition celebrating internationally renowned artists from Japan, opening July 9, 2021. Work includes woodblock prints, etchings, lithographs, calligraphy, drawings, photography, ceramics, basketry, and textiles, all from the extensive permanent collection of The Warehouse. Art Japan is the second of a trilogy of exhibitions of the art of Asia, the first being India (2019), the third Jan Serr: Then & Now - Photographs of China which opens October 8th.
The Warehouse is free and open to the public Monday-Friday from
10am-4pm.
Price: Free