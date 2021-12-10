It's the last Artisan & Merchant Marketplace of the Holiday Season and for the 2021 year. You don't want to miss this event. It's one of our largest events to date with the most talented Artist, Crafters, Designers, Direct Sellers and Services. Warm Winter Wear Drive to help those that are in need. The Schwabenhof will be serving food. Check out the Event Link: https://fb.me/e/4TsTNH5aZ to read about the businesses that will be at the event.
Scroll down to see the businesses attending the event:
Alyssa Gusikowski Creative
Autism is Art
Avon Products
Bath Fitter
Bottled Treasures
Boxes Unique
Business or Organization Name
Chris' Art
Color Street -Fancy my nails
Cranberry Leopard Emporium
Everdry
Fabor Manor
Hydro-Air Technologies
Jafra Cosmetics. Independent Consultant
Kdogs Pet Care/ WaterHill Ranch
Lakeshore Maille
LeafGuard
LuLa Roe Lisa & Cindy
Mary Kay
Mighty Good Catnip
Mike Bafus State Farm
Morrigan's Eye Creations
Paparazzi Accessories
Tastefully Simple
The Badger Market
The Oil Room
The Ultimate Helper, Ketone Edition
Three Furry Mutts
Tupperware By Sue
TVG-Medulla LLC for Chiro One Wellness
Usborne Books and More
Yadot! LLC
Price: Free