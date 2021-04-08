asiancelebration040721

Experience celestial celebrations across Asia, from the Chinese New Year to the Japanese Spring Blossom festival. Each date features a different guest speaker who will talk about their country, culture, and connections to the night sky. We’ll take questions at the end of the program through the chat.

This LIVE event will take place on YouTube. To get the link, register at https://uwm.universitytickets.com/?cid=195

Select either $0, $5, or $15 before check out, and the YouTube link will be emailed to you. If you don’t receive the email, please check your spam folder or email us at planetarium@uwm.edu

Schedule

Wednesday, February 10: Hao Wu, China

Friday, Mach 19: Dr. Ahmad Hosseinizadeh, Iran

Friday, April 9: Vinaya Valsan, India

Wednesday, April 14: Dr. Aragorn Quinn, Japan

