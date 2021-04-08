Experience celestial celebrations across Asia, from the Chinese New Year to the Japanese Spring Blossom festival. Each date features a different guest speaker who will talk about their country, culture, and connections to the night sky. We’ll take questions at the end of the program through the chat.
This LIVE event will take place on YouTube. To get the link, register at https://uwm.universitytickets.com/?cid=195
Select either $0, $5, or $15 before check out, and the YouTube link will be emailed to you. If you don’t receive the email, please check your spam folder or email us at planetarium@uwm.edu
Schedule
Wednesday, February 10: Hao Wu, China
Friday, Mach 19: Dr. Ahmad Hosseinizadeh, Iran
Friday, April 9: Vinaya Valsan, India
Wednesday, April 14: Dr. Aragorn Quinn, Japan