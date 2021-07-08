AstroWings of Grafton, Wisconsin; 32nd Annual Charity Model RC Airplane Fly-In and Swap to Benefit Boy Scout Troop 840
Scale Planes • Jets • Warbirds • Aerobatics • Helicopters
AMA Membership Required to Fly
Pilot’s Raffle Drawing: 3:00 pm
Concessions and Facilities on Site
The Public is Welcome • Family Fun!!!
For More Information, contact Gary Greicar, Fly-In Director, at 940-782-7731 or visit us at www.AstroWings.com
Directions:
AstroWings flying field; just Northeast of Grafton; I43 exit 32 North; First road on the right will take you to the parking area. Approximately 22 miles north of downtown Milwaukee.
Price:
Pilots registration: $5 per pilotSpectators: FREEParking: $5 per car