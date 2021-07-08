flyin070721

AstroWings of Grafton, Wisconsin; 32nd Annual Charity Model RC Airplane Fly-In and Swap to Benefit Boy Scout Troop 840

Scale Planes • Jets • Warbirds • Aerobatics • Helicopters

AMA Membership Required to Fly

Pilot’s Raffle Drawing: 3:00 pm

Concessions and Facilities on Site

The Public is Welcome • Family Fun!!!

For More Information, contact Gary Greicar, Fly-In Director, at 940-782-7731 or visit us at www.AstroWings.com

Directions:

AstroWings flying field; just Northeast of Grafton; I43 exit 32 North; First road on the right will take you to the parking area. Approximately 22 miles north of downtown Milwaukee.

Price:

Pilots registration: $5 per pilotSpectators: FREEParking: $5 per car

