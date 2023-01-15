“The Billboard-charting Avey Grouws Band is one of the Midwest’s hottest acts…” (Rick Moore/Nashville Music Guide)
“Chris Avey’s blistering guitar and Jeni Grouws’ emotional vocals spearhead the Iowa quintet’s second album – a comfortable blend of rock, blues, R&B, country and alt. (the album) includes astonishing guitar work”. (Vintage Guitar Magazine)
“This band kicks a**” (Martine Ehrenclou/Rock and Blues Muse)
“…a formidable ensemble.” (Lee Zimmerman/Goldmine)
Avey Grouws Band defies labels with a powerful blend of blues, roots, rock and soul. Sophomore album, “Tell Tale Heart”, was recorded in Nashville, TN with Grammy award winner, Casey Wasner (Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal) during the pandemic. Released September 2021, “Tell Tale Heart” debuted at #7 on the Billboard Blues Album chart and continues to get rave reviews. Avey Grouws Band also hit #10 on the Billboard Blues Album chart with the 2020 debut album, “The Devil May Care”.
In addition to charting on Billboard and Roots Music Report, the Living Blues chart, #46 on Top Contemporary Blues Songs of 2021 and #87 on Top Blues Album of 2021 by Roots Music Report, numerous end of year “best of” lists and getting top honors in the Unsigned Only Songwriting Competition and in the International Songwriting Contest, Avey Grouws Band was also nominated for 4 Independent Blues awards as well as for the BBMAs.
While the band continues to get attention for their recorded work, it’s their live performances that keep people coming back.
“Avey Grouws Band hit the mark with a gritty sound, stellar songwriting and a powerful show!” (Michael Limnios/blues.gr)
//
The Madtown Mannish Boys are a Madison-based Blues band who are steeped in Chicago-style Blues, including artists like Muddy Waters, Junior Wells, Otis Spann, Paul Butterfield, and Little Walter. They perform with raw exuberance and driving rhythms that make you want to boogie. Some of their tunes are harmonica-driven, played with gritty fervor and intense energy. Others are soulful ballads, heavily influenced by the likes of Otis Redding and Sam Cooke. This mix of styles and genres makes for an entertaining and dynamic show that you won’t want to miss.
Madison Magazine’s “Best of Madison” award for being one of the best Blues bands in the Madison area in 2020.
Finalists for Madison Area Music Awards (MAMA) – Best Blues Band in 2020.
Finalists for the 2019 Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) award for best Blues band in the state of Wisconsin.
“Mad Faves” award in 2019 for being one of the top three Blues bands in the Madison area by The Isthmus.
“One of the most exciting blues acts in the Midwest, The Madtown Mannish Boys have spent the last few years building a formidable reputation around their highly-energetic and entertaining live shows.” – Max Ink Magazine
$10 adv/ $15 at the door (advance sales until 3pm day of show, then available at the door). Doors at 5pm, showtime 6pm