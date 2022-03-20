Presented by Milwaukee County Parks System and Friends of the Domes at Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory - The Domes, Milwaukee WI
Come with us on a G-scale train ride to a mini Menomonee Valley, Kosciuszko Park, Mitchell Street and other iconic spots in our barrio, or neighborhood! Filled with colorful small plants, this garden train show celebrates our Latinx communities.
¡Únete! Come join us on a ride through our barrio, as we honor the deep roots of the Latinx communities in Milwaukee. See a garden with all things miniature, including over 700 feet of track where G-scale trains pass iconic spots and travel through a landscape filled with brightly colored plants and flowers.
On Wednesdays during the run of the show, all visitors receive a free commemorative sticker, while supplies last.
On Thursdays, we are open until 8 p.m., with the popular LED pixel-light shows at 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Reservations are required!
Reserve your timeslot. In addition, we ask you to follow one-way routes with physical distancing as you enjoy the garden train show (in the Floral Show Dome), The Tropical Dome AND The Desert Dome. Wearing face masks is REQUIRED inside The Domes.
Our Barrios
See scenes from Mitchell Street, Clarke Square, Silver City, the Menomonee Valley, Walker’s Point, Kosciusko Park, and Mitchell Park, complete with a mini version of The Domes! Our scenes wouldn’t be complete without the many props, created in part through the collaborations and contributions of El Rey Foods, Newline Cafe/Escuela Verde, Historic Milwaukee Inc., and the Milwaukee Public Library–Mitchell Street Branch.
The Trains
Powering the trains along the track will be G-scale locomotives, from electric, to diesel, to “steamies” –including Thomas the Tank Engine! At least two trains will be running at all times. Additional trains will be supplied by volunteers of the local model railroad clubs.
The Plants & Flowers
Barrio Train features an array of miniature, dwarf, and topiary plants and flowers.
Acorus variegatus
Ajuga ‘Black Scallop’
Alternanthera ‘Choco Chili’
Alternanthera ‘Choco Chili’
Alternanthera ‘Jewel’
Alternanthera ‘Jewel’
Alternanthera ‘Red Carpet’
Alternanthera ‘Red Carpet’
Alternanthera ‘True Yellow’
Alternanthera ‘True Yellow’
Asparagus ferns
Azalea multicolor trees
Button ferns
Calathea
Cleome ‘Sparkler Blush’
Coleus ‘Chocolate mint’
Coleus ‘Kiwi Fern’
Coleus ‘Main Street River Walk’
Coleus ‘Spiced Curry’
Cuphea ‘Dynamite’
Cyclamen ‘Super Serie Micro Mix’
Dracaena
Dusty Miller ‘Silverdust’
Eupatorium ‘Boneset’
Euryops
Iresine
Iseli dwarfed trees
Lemon cypress ‘goldcrest’
Northfolk pine trees
Osteospermum ‘Akila Grand Canyon Mixture’
Osteospermum ‘Akila Purple’
Peperomia
Petunia ‘Blue Daddy’
Petunia ‘Debonair Black Cherry’
Primula ‘Supernova Blue’
Santalina topiaries
Stock ‘ Midget Series Lavender’
Stock ‘ Midget Series Rose’
Stock ‘ Midget Series Violet’
Viola ‘Admire Deep Blue’
Viola ‘Sorbet Deep Orange’
Violas ‘Penny Clear Yellow’