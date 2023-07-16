This summer, the city’s beloved French festival will be celebrating its 40th year anniversary! Patrons can expect great food, entertainment, the infamous Storm the Bastille Run/Walk, along with some fresh new twists to create an authentic French flavor.
Bastille Days in downtown Milwaukee is the largest French themed outdoor festival in North America. It attracts around 250,000 people. Aligning your company with this popular event gives you excellent exposure, ideal brand placement, and offers a unique opportunity to entertain your clients. Let us customize a sponsorship to fit all of your marketing needs. For more information regarding sponsorship, contact info@easttown.com!