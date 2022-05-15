BAYSHORE is excited to bring our guests the 2nd annual BAYSHORE Art Festival presented by Welcome to Glendale on May 14-15 in partnership with Amdur Productions.
The 2nd annual BAYSHORE Art Festival presented by Welcome to Glendale is free to the public and will feature live music, food trucks, entertainment, and more than 75 artists, artisans, and makers. There will be a wide variety of items from art to food, clothing to lotions, stationery to furniture, and candles to home decor. The event will be hosted in The Yard at BAYSHORE and surrounding streets.