Celebrate Spring at BAYSHORE’s 2nd annual Bunny Hop & Egg Hunt presented by Kilwins Milwaukee-Bayshore! Our festivities will be held on Saturday, April 8th from 12 – 2 pm. Egg Hunt will start at 1:00 pm with special treats and offers from Kilwins and an exquisite Golden Egg filled with a certificate for Kilwins Original Recipe Ice Cream for a year, and treats and special offers from Bayshore retailers. Kid Boogie Down will get you dancing with the Easter Bunny (and get your photo too) and festive characters from Fairytale Birthday Company.
BAYSHORE participating retailers include Crumbl Cookies, Board Game Barrister, Dental Associates, FreshFin Poke, Vibez Creative Arts Space, and The Collective Marketplace.
Celebrate more at BAYSHORE!
https://thebayshorelife.com/events/2023/04/08/bayshore-bunny-hop-egg-hunt