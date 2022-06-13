BAYSHORE’s Family Flicks movie series presented by Shorewest Realtors – Northshore Office returns this summer. Join us for family-friendly movies in The Yard!
BAYSHORE’s Family Flicks movie series presented by Shorewest Realtors – Northshore Office returns this summer! Join us for family-friendly movies in The Yard! Kids of all ages (and adults too!) are welcome to enjoy the FREE movie series playing on the Bayshore Big Screen. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and join us on Wednesday evenings for some fun family entertainment. Movies start at 5pm! Alcohol carry-ins and dogs are prohibited.
Synopsis: Theater owner Buster Moon sets his sights on producing a brand-new musical with his troupe in the glamorous Redshore City. To gain the support of a ruthless music mogul, he pitches that he’ll feature Clay Calloway, a legendary but elusive rock singer as part of the show. Now, all the group needs to do is find the recluse and persuade him to perform with them.