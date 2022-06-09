Celebrate summer fun at BAYSHORE! Bring your dancing shoes (lawn chairs and blankets too) to BAYSHORE’s FREE Sounds of Summer concert series presented by OnMilwaukee and Milwaukee Radio Group.
Your favorite local bands will be performing Fridays 6-9pm from June 10 – August 26 in The Yard at Bayshore. Alcohol carry-ins and dogs are prohibited.
Motown & Legends of Soul kicks off the popular series with Dave & Doreen from Hometown Rock 96.5 WKLH! From the Temptations, Four Tops, Stevie Wonder to the Supremes, Martha Reeves & The Vendellas and everything in between, this group brings the Motown music era back to life with passionate spot-on renditions of the songs you know and love.
Bring your family and friends and enjoy live music, food trucks., and refreshments in The Yard – BAYSHORE’s open-air community playground. Plus, we have plenty of FREE PARKING all summer long!
Sounds of Summer featured food trucks (6/10): Bebe’s Bistro, Tatay’s Truck, Mr. Greens
