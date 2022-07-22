Celebrate summer fun at BAYSHORE! Bring your dancing shoes (lawn chairs and blankets too) to BAYSHORE’s FREE Sounds of Summer concert series presented by OnMilwaukee and Milwaukee Radio Group.
Your favorite local bands will be performing Fridays 6-9pm now through August 26 in The Yard at Bayshore. Alcohol carry-ins and dogs are prohibited.
Rebel Grace has set the standard for contemporary country music in Wisconsin. Rebel Grace brings you an electrifying performance of the best music from the biggest stars in country music today.
Bring your family and friends and enjoy live music, food trucks., and refreshments in The Yard – BAYSHORE’s open-air community playground. Plus, we have plenty of FREE PARKING all summer long!
Sounds of Summer featured food trucks (7/22): Bebe’s Bistro, Tots on the Street
