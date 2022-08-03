Celebrate summer fun at BAYSHORE! Bring your dancing shoes (lawn chairs and blankets too) to BAYSHORE’s FREE Sounds of Summer concert series presented by OnMilwaukee and Milwaukee Radio Group.
Your favorite local bands will be performing Fridays 6-9pm now through August 26 in The Yard at Bayshore. Alcohol carry-ins and dogs are prohibited.
When you think of great entertainment in Wisconsin, The Toys immediately come to mind. Their song list scales top dance and rock hits from the 80’s to today’s current country and modern hits. The Toys are nightclub and festival favorites – practically a household name for anyone with great taste in music.
Bring your family and friends and enjoy live music, food trucks., and refreshments in The Yard – BAYSHORE’s open-air community playground. Plus, we have plenty of FREE PARKING all summer long!
Sounds of Summer featured food trucks (8/5): Bebe’s Bistro, El Sazon Dominicano, Tots on the Street
