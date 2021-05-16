BAYSHORE is excited to bring our guests the new Spring Art and Artisan Fair on May 15-16 in partnership with Amdur Productions.
The festival will feature live music, food and entertainment, and more than 75 artists, artisans and makers with selections from art to food, clothing to lotions, stationary to furniture, and candles to home decor.
Entertainment in The Yard: Saturday, May 15
10:00am - 1:30pm: Brooklynn & Ben
Brooklynn & Ben is a guitar and sax duo with their genre consisting of rock, pop, and jazz, covering a variety of artists including Billy Joel, Dave Matthews, Tracy Chapman, and more.
1:30pm - 5:00pm: Kris Crow & Dani Daly
Performing a wide variety of classic hits to modern rock and pop, Kris & Dani combine for an amazing acoustic vocal experience.
Entertainment in The Yard: Sunday, May 16
11:00am - 2:00pm: Marcell
Marcell Guyton - Piano Man Extraordinaire! From rock, pop, R&B and the classics, Marcell is a mainstay in southeast WI and beyond.
2:00pm - 5:00pm: Jake Williams
Jake Williams combines modern songs into hip piano grooves and vocals creating a warm atmosphere for music lovers of all types.
Price: Free