BAYSHORE is excited to bring our guests the 3rd annual BAYSHORE Spring Makers Market presented by Welcome to Glendale on May 20-21 in partnership with Amdur Productions. The festival is free and will feature live music, food trucks, entertainment, and more than 75 artists, artisans and makers with selections from art to food, clothing to lotions, stationary to furniture, and candles to home decor.
BAYSHORE SPRING MAKERS MARKET HOURS, FOOD & ENTERTAINMENT
Saturday, May 20 – 10:00am – 5:00pm
Hey Julie (Classic Country & Americana) – 10:00am – 1:15pm
Alyssia Dominguez (Country & Pop) – 1:45 – 5:00pm
Food Trucks: Rose Mob Grill, Tots on the Street, Nadi Plates, Kona Ice
Sunday, May 21 – 11:00am – 5:00pm
The Beautiful Collide (Pop & Rock) – 11:00am – 1:45pm
Keshena Armon (R&B, Soul & Pop) – 2:15 – 5:00pm
Food Trucks: Shorty’s Grilled Cheese, Tots on the Street, Nadi Plates, Kona Ice, El Sazon Dominicano
