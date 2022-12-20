From Aretha Franklin to Janis Joplin, the powerful female voices of the 1960s have left an unforgettable mark on generations. “Beehive: The 60s Musical” is a non-stop, energetic celebration of these iconic women and their music in a soundtrack for this decade of change. Six extraordinary women perform more than two dozen chart toppers from Diana Ross, The Supremes, Tina Turner and more. Complete with big hair dos and 60’s fashions, this timeless production will have audiences of all ages singing along and shouting for more.
Created by Larry Gallagher
Directed by Laura Braza