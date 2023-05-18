Celebrate National Public Works Week with a fleet of the City’s big rigs parked around Red Arrow Park. Kids will enjoy a unique opportunity to explore various trucks and meet the people who operate them!
Plus, the park will host family-friendly activities, including a book sale with the Friends of the Milwaukee Public Library, the Wonder Wagon from Betty Brinn Children’s Museum, and arts and crafts with Artists Working in Education. Enjoy family-friendly tunes spun by Sound By Design and a variety of food trucks for lunch.
New this year, the first 750 kids, ages 2-10, receive a free Milwaukee Downtown reflective safety vest! Free safety vests will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 11 AM from the Milwaukee Downtown booth.
To provide a quality experience for all guests, a sensory-free experience will be offered from 1 PM to 2 PM, at which time no horns or sirens will take place.
Big Truck Day is supported by the Office of Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Department of Public Works, Milwaukee Fire Department, Milwaukee Police Department, Friends of the Milwaukee Public Library, Betty Brinn Children’s Museum, and Milwaukee County Parks, and sponsored by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21.
(Rain date: Sunday, May 21 from 11 AM – 2 PM)