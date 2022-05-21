Join us as big family fun rolls into Red Arrow Park on Saturday, May 21 from 11 AM – 2 PM.
In celebration of National Public Works Week, the City of Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works and Milwaukee Fire Department will host a fleet of vehicles around the park, allowing kids an up-close look at various City equipment and occupations. In addition to exploring big city trucks, the park will host free activities for the entire family, including face painting, bubble art, and a basketball free-throw contest. Can you dig it?!
Plus, stock up on great summer reads at the Friends of the Milwaukee Public Library book sale in the park. Lunch and ice cream will be available to purchase from local food trucks, including Roll MKE, Taco Barrio Mexican Food, and Da Udder Spot.
https://www.milwaukeedowntown.com/bid-basics/community-projects/big-truck-day