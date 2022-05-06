BikerFest Block Party invites the community to come out and experience the bike life! Bridging the gap between biker and commUNITY
Inhale the smell of motor oil, burning rubber, watch crazy stunt shows, join or observe the mini bike races. Witness the insane skill and creativity displayed on custom motorcycles. Get information on motorcycle courses and much more.
BikerFest Block Party was created as opportunity to help bikers be seen as #PeopleTwo. An initiative that helps save lives. Doing so by opening the lines of communication through interactivity, education, and engagement. A fun filled, family event and entertaining way to express that message while breaking barriers for a mutual change.
Let’s do this safely!