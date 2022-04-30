BLUE MAN GROUP is premiering in for a limited engagement on their new North American tour. It’s everything you know and love about BLUE MAN GROUP signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy the men are still blue but the rest is all new! Featuring pulsing, original music, custom made instruments, surprise audience interaction and hilarious absurdity, join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages.
AUDIENCE ADVISORY:
Every BLUE MAN GROUP performance is a party! While this production is
friendly for the whole family, please note it features loud music, bright lighting, strobe lights, haze and other atmospheric effects. Please also be aware that there are moments of audience participation and that certain physical elements of the show, including paint and other non – toxic materials, may reach some members of the audience.