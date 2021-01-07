BobandRocco.com is home to the Take a Kid Hunting Foundation which hosts the Bob and Rocco Gun Shows & Badger Military Collectible Shows. At our shows you can buy, sell or trade firearms, ammo, knives and much more from over 75 dealers and collectors in one location. Unlike most gun shows, the Bob and Rocco Gun Shows are hosted by a fund raising 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization for the benefit our youth and disabled American veterans. Please click on our 'Camp Neal' link and read about our very exciting and upcoming recreational facility/campground which will be available to our disabled vets and kids to enjoy at no cost. Keep checking back to see our progress and for information on how to access this facility.
Location: Expo Center Forum Bldg
Times: Fri 3-8pm; Sat 9-5pm; Sun 9-3pm
Admission: $7 Child 16 and under free
Face Masks required – building capacity will be monitored by Security at the door.
Event Description: Buy, sell or trade firearms, ammo, knives and much more. Gun stock repairs on site by the “Stock Doc”, Paul Turner.