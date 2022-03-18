March Madness is returning to Milwaukee with the NCAA Tournament 1st and 2nd Rounds at Fiserv Forum and we’re excited to be showing off our college and basketball bobbleheads for fans.
We’re welcoming basketball fans back to Milwaukee for the 1st and 2nd Rounds of the 2022 NCAA Tournament! Eight teams will be playing in Milwaukee for a chance to go to the Sweet 16, and basketball fans will love the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. We’re giving visitors a special offer only valid from 3/16 through 3/21 of our newly released Bobble Basketball plus admission for two for only $25 (a $35 value).
Bobble over to the world’s only museum in the world dedicated to bobbleheads. Featuring the largest bobblehead collection, exhibits, store, and more, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is fun for everyone! Not just for sports fans, the Museum also features movie, TV, pop-culture, vintage and thousands of other unique bobbleheads.