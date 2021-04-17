Celebrate Bockbierfest 2021 with Old German Beer Hall and Hofbräu München on Saturday, April 17th at Lion’s Park in Okauchee.
This traditional Maifest style celebration of Spring includes the official Hofbräu München Maibock Anstich – Bock beer blessing and tapping, tradtional Maitanz (Maypole Dance) performances, live music, stein holding competition, food and drink!
$5 admission. Proceeds go to support the Spielmannszug Milwaukee Drum and Bugle Corps.
This family friendly event is rain or shine at the heated Bertrand Family Pavilion.
Learn more here.