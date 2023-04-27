As the long cold Winter gives way to warmer Spring temperatures, tradition holds that there should be a celebration to bring the community together. BockBierFest is the longest standing and most authentic gathering of its kind in our area. The one-day festival showcases Milwaukee’s rich German heritage, featuring food, drink, contests, dance performances and great musical talent.
Musik und Scherz Freut Das Herz
“Music and Mischief bring Joy to the Heart,” goes the Germanic saying and this year’s BockBierFest does just that. Festivities kick off at noon, with a triumphant musical fanfare and procession of the Spielmannszug, announcing the 2023 Blessing of the Bock. Following a reflection on the new beginnings of Spring and a formal blessing of the beer, a wooden keg of Hofbräu München will be taped in what is known as Maibock Anstich. Once the beer is flowing, there will be free samples from the wooden keg while they last.
Historic Festival Orchestra will be the Largest in Recent History
Freistadt Alte Kammeraden and Blaskapelle Milwaukee are two of the premier brass bands in the area playing European Folk Wind Music. Together as one orchestra, they will represent the strength and perseverance of the German-American community in the greater Milwaukee Area. Blaskapelle Milwaukee’s Music Director and Founder, Andy Hacker, noted, “This is a dream come true to work with others such as the Alte Kammeraden, Hans Weissgerber III, and the Spielmannszug Drum and Bugle Corps to create a unique event with non-stop music and entertainment in the Lake Country area.” Andy thanks the community for hosting this year\’s Bockbierfest. “I know a lot of work goes into a festival like this and it\’s the people who work together who really make this flourish in our area,” Hacker noted. “Come on out for some great entertainment while enjoying a brat, bier, and Gemutlichkeit!” This multi-generational collection of musical talent will have the entire festival on its feet for this musical celebration.
The day’s events feature Schuhplattler performances by D’Oberlander dance club, including the famous Maitanz, an intricate dance where performers weave ribbons around a Maypole. There will be a steinholding contest and the crowning of the BockBierFest King and Queen. BockBierfest is a rain or shine event taking place in the heated Bertrand Family Pavilion. The Okauchee Lions Park features ample space indoors and out, with a playground for children. Refreshments include Hofbräu Munich beers, wine, soft drinks, Usinger brats and hot Dogs, and world famous herring sandwiches!
Spielmannszug Milwaukee Drum and Bugle Corps was founded in 1957 by a group of dedicated people who wanted to maintain the German Culture and it’s Music here in the United States. 60+ years later, the Spielmannszug is still going strong with Fanfaren, Fifes, Drums, Lyres, Hunting Horns and Cymbals! Since 1961 the club has been an active part of Milwaukee’s Karneval Season (German Mardi Gras) from November through Fat Tuesday. BockBierFest is the signature fundraising event for the Spielmannszug Milwaukee, the club hosted the event at Hart Park in Wauwatosa until it moved to its new home at Okauchee Lions Park in 2021.