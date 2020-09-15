Boo at the Zoo changed to drive-thru event

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo event will be transformed into a drive-thru experience when it’s held Oct. 22 through Oct. 25 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Visitors will ride on zoo pathways in their vehicles during the event, which is a first in the history of zoo events. From their vehicles, visitors will be able to see a variety of Halloween-themed areas, carved pumpkins and illuminated light shows. The ride is specially designed for kids of all ages, and kids at heart.
It will be held 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 22 through Oct. 25 and online reservations are required, which can be made starting Wednesday at 8 a.m. at shop.milwaukeezoo.org/#/SpecialEvents.
The 30-minute, 1.5-mile Halloween ride travels on wide and winding pathways through the zoo, 10001 W. Bluemound Road. The zoo says animals will not be viewable during the event for safety purposes.
Concession stops will be available along the way to purchase snacks and treats. Merchandise areas will be available to purchase items, as well.
Boo at the Zoo drive-thru admission is $55 per carload for general visitors and $50 per carload for zoo pass holders. A carload is the number of people not exceeding the number of seatbelts in the vehicle.
Boo at the Zoo serves as a fundraiser for the Milwaukee County Zoo.