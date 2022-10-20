Boo at the Zoo (a walking event this year) will feature wicked family-friendly activities including a Trick-or-Treat Trail, live pumpkin-carving demos, dazzling light shows, plus so much more!
Enjoy these fun-not-frightful activities:
• Trick or treat through “Adventure Africa” with 10 different sweet spots. Costumes are encouraged, and all candy is made with sustainable palm oil. Allergy-friendly options are also available. (Be sure to bring your own treat bags to gather your goodies, as trick-or-treat bags are not provided.)
• Be dazzled by a light show and Halloween décor throughout the Zoo including Pirates Cove, the Candy Corn Farmer’s Market, and Spooky Hollow.
• Go Batty for Mad Science Milwaukee! Kids will surely enjoy some spooky science at these fun stations: Monster Design Lab, Dr. Van De Graaff’s Hair Salon, and Mad Scientist’s Laboratory.
• Ride the not-too-spooky North Shore Bank Safari Train turned Halloween-themed ride — a delight at night!
• Learn all about our animals! The Creature of the Night talks will be complete with Halloween-themed conservation connections.
• These animal buildings will be open for Boo at the Zoo: Aquatic & Reptile Center, Dairy Complex, Florence Mila Borchert Big Cat Country, Primates of the World, Small Mammals Building, and Sterns Family Apes of Africa. For their health and safety, outdoor animals are not viewable.
• A variety of food and beverages will be available throughout the Zoo.
Costumes are encouraged but are not required! Adults are welcome to wear costumes — please remember this is a family-friendly event, and we ask that all costumes are appropriate for small children and are merry, not scary.
