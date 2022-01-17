Join the Friends of Cudahy Library for a HUGE book sale - this one has been two years in the making, and we've got lots of wonderful things for you to come browse! We will have something for everyone: hardcovers, paperbacks, pocket paperbacks, children’s books, cookbooks/pamphlets, craft books, DVDs for all ages, CDs, paper collectibles, audiobooks, software, comic books/manga, magazines, puzzles, games, and more.
Don't want to shop in crowds? We've expanded our book sale by adding 3 more days for your safety!
Cash, check, credit card payments are accepted. Items priced from $0.25 and up. The sale will be taking place in both of the library’s meeting rooms.