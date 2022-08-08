Refreshing humor, inspiring songs, and encouraging words are embedded in every Booth Brothers concert.
Michael, Paul, and Buddy love Gospel music. They believe it touches the soul and offers encouragement and hope. By singing and ministering to audiences through word and song, these gentlemen are fulfilling God’s call on their lives. Ron Booth Sr. immersed his sons in Southern Gospel music from an early age and the boys sang with him until he retired from the road in 1998. Now Michael Booth performs with Paul Lancaster and Buddy Mullins who bring along their success from work with previous groups including the award-winning Gaither Vocal Band. All three are deeply committed to musical excellence, yet have a greater desire to impact the hearts of those listening to their music. Refreshing humor, inspiring songs, and encouraging words are embedded in every concert. Both collectively and individually they have received awards such as Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Trio of the Year, Male Group of the Year, Best Live Performers, Artist of the Year, and others. While grateful for the recognition of their work, their aspiration is for all honor and glory to be God’s alone.