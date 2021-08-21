This is the ultimate night out for guys and gals who love cigars, spirits and great food. For the price of admission, guests receive a bagful of premium cigars valued over $175 AND a night of libations, food and live entertainment. Mingle and learn from 20+ premium cigar company experts, sample unlimited spirits, beer and wine, enjoy live music, attend free demonstrations, win great prizes and enjoy the camaraderie that happens when more than 500 cigar enthusiasts come together. Cigars are included as part of the ticket price. Food tickets are available for purchase at the event.
Price: $75 - $250
Experience Ticket: $75
Gold Ticket: $175 VIP Ticket: $250