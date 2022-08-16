Nothing says summer in Wisconsin like live music, delicious food, and cold beer! Come out to Konkel Park this summer to enjoy all three!
Our Tuesday night Brews & Bites Concert series is a FREE event and features a variety of bands, food vendors, and cold beverages throughout the summer months. The following are the dates for 2022 (subject to change). For up-to-date information visit our Facebook page.
June 21: The Britins (Beatles Tribute)
June 28: Madtown Mannish Boys (Blues)
July 12: Sons of Merlin (Rock)
Music Sponsor: WaterStone Bank
July 19: Nick Lynch Band (Country)
Music Sponsor: TruStone Financial
July 26: This Side Up (Power Pop)
August 9: The Shagadelics (70’s Disco)
August 16: Jessie Marie and the Rippers (80’s/90’s Hits)
Music Sponsor: WaterStone Bank
August 23: Unity the Band (Roots Reggae)
