Nothing says summer in Wisconsin like live music, delicious food, and cold beer! Come out to Konkel Park this summer to enjoy all three!
Our Tuesday night Brews & Bites Concert series is a FREE event and features a variety of bands, food vendors, and cold beverages throughout the summer months. The following are the dates for 2022 (subject to change). For up-to-date information visit our Facebook page.
August 23: Unity the Band (Roots Reggae)
https://www.ci.greenfield.wi.us/1332/Brews-and-Bites-Concert-Series