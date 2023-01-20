You Can’t Stop the Beat! Marcus Performing Arts Center, the Milwaukee Theater District, and Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 are proud to host “Broadway Skates” at Red Arrow Park’s “Slice of Ice” rink this winter, featuring the music of HAIRSPRAY, Broadway’s Tony Award®️-winning best musical, coming to Milwaukee, February 7 – 12, 2023. Guests of all ages are encouraged to dress in their favorite ’60s fashions and skate to tunes spun by DJ Shawna, official DJ and producer of the Milwaukee Bucks, on Friday, January 20, from 6 – 8 PM. Prizes will be awarded to the best-themed outfits, including tickets to the opening night of HAIRSPRAY at the Marcus Performing Arts Center.
The event is free and open to the public. Ice skate rentals are available for purchase inside the Warming House. Skate rentals are $8 for guests 17 and under and $10 for guests 18+.