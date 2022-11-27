The Holiday Craft and Gift Expo offers a great experience for families and friends. You will find a tremendous selection of arts and crafts including quilts, woodworking, dolls, artwork, jewelry, knitted items and a beautiful selection of holiday decorations.
The exhibitors’ delicious gourmet candies, nuts and other tasty treats make great gifts and are perfect for holiday parties and family gatherings.
Event runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, November 27th at The Brookfield Conference Center, 325 S. Moorland Road, Brookfield.
Learn more here.