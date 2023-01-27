Cozy up by the fire and enjoy the stunning view of Lake Michigan while sampling a unique selection of craft beers and delicious food! Sample 24 unique beers from local breweries, visit food stations with soups, mac & cheese, sliders, and some sweet treats, plus get your own exclusive Racine Zoo beer glass souvenir. Hot cocoa and Irish cream will be available for purchase. The event will take place outside by the Safari Base Camp Pavilion, so dress for the weather! There will be fire pits and space heaters to keep you warm, too! Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.