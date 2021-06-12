Celebrate the opening of the new Buchner Park Pool!
As part of Waukesha's year-long 125th anniversary celebrations, help christen the new pool and join in for an afternoon of fun water themed activities.
Dance to the sounds of a live DJ, show off your style with a best dressed swimsuit from 1896, test your accuracy with our dunk tank, challenge yourself with an inner tube race and show off your style in our diving board and basketball trick shot competitions!
Events kick off at noon Saturday, June 12th. Learn more here.