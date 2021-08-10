WMSE 91.7FM presents Built to Spill Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 Turner Hall Ballroom Doors 7pm // Show 8pm UPDATE: This show has been moved to August 10th, 2021. All tickets for the original August 2020 show will be honored at the door. If you are unable to make the new date or have any questions, please reach out to our box office at 414.286.3205 or tickets@ptglive.com. Thanks! ------ Built to Spill were one of the most popular indie rock acts of the ‘90s, finding the middle ground between postmodern, Pavement-style pop and the loose, spacious jamming of Neil Young. From the outset, the band was a vehicle for singer/songwriter/guitarist Doug Martsch, who revived the concept of the indie guitar hero just as Dinosaur Jr.'s J Mascis -- another important influence -- was beginning to fade from the limelight. On record, Martsch the arranger crafted intricate, artfully knotted tangles of guitar; in concert, his rough-edged soloing heroics earned Built to Spill a reputation as an exciting and unpredictable live act.