The Mitchell Park Domes holiday show opens to the public on November 19 and showcases nearly a thousand colorful poinsettias!
The centerpiece of the floral display is a towering Christmas tree, adorned with vintage ornaments from the Domes collection. For decades, the Domes have been a destination for families looking for a calming respite during the holidays; the Holiday Show offers an escape to a magical place of annual tradition since it opened in 1964.
The Holiday season also includes ‘Sticker Wednesdays’ – visitors on any Wednesday during the Holiday Show will receive a free sticker, and starting on Friday, November 25th, our first light show of the season will begin. After that, all light shows will be on ‘Late Night Thursdays, with admission extended to 8pm (last admission is one hour before close) on Thursday nights. Here is a preview from last year.
WAMI Award winner, David HB Drake will appear during the holiday show, performing seasonal music – obscure folksongs to pop hits – in the guise of two colorful characters: Gnorman the Dome Gnome; and as himself, the “Gentle Troubadour.” Gnorman joins us December 11 at 2pm, and David performs traditional folksongs, English wassails, and French carols December 18 at 2pm. These performances are included in the regular
The Calm and Bright Holiday show will run until January 01, 2023.
Additional Details
Adults $8.00 / Milwaukee residents $7.00,
Youth (6-17) or Student $6.00 / Milwaukee resident $5.00
Seniors (60+) $8.00 / Milwaukee residents $5.00
Admission is free for Members of the Friends of the Domes.
The Mitchell Park Domes opens 9am-5pm on Wednesday and Friday, Thursday from 9am – 8pm, and 9am-4pm on weekends. Last entry is one hour before close.